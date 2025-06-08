Stormy Sunday on the Way

Roanoke, VA – Well, once again, we have a chance for rain today along with some pretty warm weather as moisture flows behind a warm front approaching the region.

80s again

There is a potential for severe thunderstorms developing later on in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be particularly nasty with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our eastern counties under a slight (or level two out of five risk) for severe weather, with everywhere else within our viewing area under a marginal risk.

Severe to the east

Any storm that develops and become severe would easily be capable of producing frequent downpours and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

6 pm

8 pm

A cold front sweeps through the area tomorrow and could very well bring in a few more isolated showers. We eventually start drying up towards the middle parts of the week with temperatures in the mid 80s. Temperatures in the upper 80s to possibly the 90° margin and storms return later on this week.