More heat, more humidity, more PM storms

Looking ahead to this evening and Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Lingering t-showers will still be possible this evening, but once those showers/storms end, more patchy fog will form. It will be another mild and muggy night and that will lead to another hot and humid day on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 90s. Sunday will start dry with hazy sunshine, but by afternoon, more scattered showers and storms will develop. Once again, a few storms may be on the strong-to-severe side with wind, heavy rain, lots of thunder/lightning, and maybe even some hail. That chance for t-showers will linger into the evening before tapering off later Sunday night.

Got any photos or videos of wild skies or stormy weather? Pin It! Share your weather snaps at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/.

Next week’s outlook

The unsettled weather will continue early next week. More hit-or-miss showers/storms will form on Monday. And Tuesday could be an active weather day as a cold front enters from the west. That will mean rain and storms will be likely...with the showers starting earlier in the day and potentially hanging on well into Tuesday night. A few lingering storms are possible on Wednesday, but we should dry out and see more sunshine on Thursday and Friday of next week. That’s right! Those two days actually look dry. The chance for spotty t-showers may come back into play again next weekend.

Temperatures next week will start in the lower 90s on Monday, but we will briefly drop into the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, by late next week, we will climb into the low-to-mid 90s once again. So, while next week does not look as hot as this past week...temperatures will still be above average with more heat returning by late next week into next weekend.



