A brief pattern change is ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Any leftover showers will end this evening with patchy fog forming later tonight. It will be a muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

But things change for us tomorrow! Behind a cold front, high pressure will move in. That means drier weather, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures arrive...for a short amount of time. Morning clouds will break for more afternoon sunshine on Tuesday. And while a couple of showers will be possible in the mountains, the vast majority of us will be dry. And it will just feel better outside with highs falling into the middle 80s.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be dry for EVERYONE! Mostly sunny skies will rule the roost for us, but temperatures will begin their steady climb back up again. We will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s on Wednesday, rising to near 90 on Thursday.

The hottest day this work week will be Friday, as the middle 90s will return. We will start Friday off dry with some sun, but clouds may bubble up a bit during the afternoon allowing for a few PM storms to form.

Temperatures will stay hot this weekend, reaching the middle 90s on Saturday and the lower 90s on Sunday. The humidity will also be quite high too, making for an oppressive to feel to the air. However, we will have a better chance for hit-or-miss showers/storms over the weekend. Not washouts by any means, but you’ll want to keep your eye to the sky after lunchtime both weekend days. When dry this weekend, we will see some hazy sunshine.

