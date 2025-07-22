A needed break in the rain

ROANOKE, Va. – The next three days are going to be pretty nice.

mild

Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s across the region on Tuesday. We’ll begin mostly cloudy before more sunshine comes through in the late afternoon.

sun emerges late day

The dry weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, with sunny skies and temperatures heating into the upper 80s, and eventually the 90s.

The humidity really dials up on Friday, where we’ll see an increased chance of storms as we go into the weekend. Temperatures could approach the mid-90s by Friday and Saturday, making for a hot finish to the week.

later this week

Rainfall chances return Friday evening and last into the final week of July.