We got a few months until fall begins, but it’ll be feeling like it today.

Temperatures today max out in the upper 70s throughout most of the region.

This period of cooler than average temperatures continues throughout the next 7 days, before we heat back up into the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll be pretty overcast for Saturday, with more sunshine continuing into Sunday and Monday. Rain chances return by later in the week on Thursday.