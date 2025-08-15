Not a bad weekend ahead!

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – A couple of showers will be possible tonight, otherwise more fog may form after midnight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday right now looks to be the wetter/stormier of the two weekend days. BUT, even then, we are just expecting some pop-up t-showers to form...not a big deal. More of us will stay dry than get wet on Saturday. The best chance for these showers/storms will be in the PM hours. And Sunday looks dry all day long. It will be a hazy, hot, and humid end to the weekend for us. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Saturday, climbing into the lower 90s on Sunday.

Hurricane Erin tracks west-northwest, but stays offshore

Farther out in the Atlantic, all eyes are on now Hurricane Erin. Thanks to steering from the Bermuda High and another high pressure centered over the mainland, Erin’s track is expected to bend north, keeping the hurricane away from the East Coast.

The forecast calls for Erin to strengthen into a major hurricane later this weekend, but “all good news” for the eastern U.S. as its turn north should keep it out over the ocean OR close to Bermuda. The Weather Authority team will be monitoring Erin’s path closely in case any changes develop.

Looking ahead to next week

More unsettled weather is in the forecast next week. Monday will one of the drier days with only a 30% chance for a few storms. That chance for scattered showers and storms increases on Tuesday and we will stay unstable through Thursday. The rainiest day next week will either be Wednesday or Thursday. While hit-or-miss t-showers are still possible next Friday, the coverage area does not look as large as it does during the middle of the week.

Because of the additional cloud cover and rain chances, we do look to cool down a bit next week. Temperatures will still be pretty hot on Monday, topping out close to 90 degrees. But temperatures will fall between 80-85 Tuesday through Thursday...and we may drop into the 70s by late next week.

