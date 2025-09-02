Weather turns more unsettled soon

Short term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap for tonight and it will be pleasant with lows in the middle 50s. Things start to change for us on Wednesday. A few showers or storms will be around on our Hump Day and we will see more cloud cover throughout the day too. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Long term forecast

The wettest day will be Thursday. A frontal boundary will impact the area bringing with it scattered showers and storms. Mainly cloudy skies are in the forecast with highs in the lower 80s. We will turn warmer on Friday, climbing into the middle 80s. Although we will be drier to close out the work week, a couple of t-showers will still be possible...but more of us will stay dry than get wet for sure.

Temperatures will stay warm to start the weekend as highs will remain in the middle 80s, but by Sunday we will turn cooler. We will end the weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday also looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. Saturday will be partly sunny with hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers possible, while Sunday at this time looks totally dry under mainly sunny skies.

Next week will be cool, at least initially. Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s for the first half of the week. And we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for rogue showers on both Monday and Tuesday.

The humidity levels look to climb a bit this week but will again drop off by Sunday or Monday.

Tropical activity increases, but no immediate local impacts

Turning to the broader weather picture, we are monitoring the Atlantic closely. Over the next seven days, there’s about a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa could organize into a named system (next name: Gabrielle). While conditions appear favorable for development, there is currently no indication this system would impact Virginia in the short term, but please stay tuned. The average peak of hurricane season is right around the corner.

Stay tuned to WSLS.com and the 10 News Weather Authority for the latest on the forecast as these developing systems are tracked.