A nice, pleasant week ahead

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – What a nice start to the week it was! And the dry weather will continue into tonight and tomorrow. Mostly clear skies are on tap tonight and it will be quite cool with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. And Tuesday will be another beauty, as the taste of fall continues! Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast as temperatures will stay below average, reaching the middle 70s.

Looking ahead

Wednesday will see more cloud cover, especially the further east you go. There’s even a slight chance for a shower or two in areas along and east of Highway 29. Otherwise, our Hump Day will be marked with partly sunny skies as temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. We’ll end the work week with more sunshine on both Thursday and Friday. Plenty of sunshine is back in the forecast as both days will be dry. Temperatures do start to rebound later in the week, topping out in the lower 80s.

Right now, the weekend looks great for any outdoor activities you may have planned. Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry at this time under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be pretty warm, remaining in the lower 80s both weekend days.

A cold front may impact us early next week, bringing a better chance for some pop-up t-showers. Ahead of that cold front we will be warm early in the week, but we will again cool down by the middle of next week. And behind that frontal boundary, high pressure will come back into play for us allowing us to see more blue skies once again.

Fall foliage outlook and drought monitor updates

Even though the autumn equinox doesn’t officially arrive until September 22, many are already thinking about fall color. The current weather conditions—cool, crisp nights above freezing and sunny, warm afternoons—are prime for fall foliage. This is what helps the leaves start to change.

However, there is a small red flag. 10 News Weather Authority’s drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions across parts of Lynchburg, Lexington, Southside, the New River Valley, and the western Highlands. While this week’s drought map will be updated on Thursday, it is to be noted that these spots could expand as the region is not tracking much through the weekend.

If drought conditions persist, it could affect how brilliant or long-lasting the fall colors become. For now, leaves will be quick to take advantage of the sunny days and chilly nights—but more rain would make for a better show later in the season.

Want to share your early fall foliage photos? Pin them at WSLS.com/pinit.