More clouds Wednesday

Warming temperatures and pretty dry weather

ROANOKE, Va. – We enjoyed another beautiful September day on Tuesday. However, clouds may thicken a bit tonight. We will still be dry though...and it will be cool too with lows in the lower 50s. Simply put, Wednesday will see more clouds east and more sun west. A rogue shower east of Highway 29 cannot be totally ruled out. Otherwise, temperatures will stay pleasant, reaching the upper 70s.

We are back to mainly sunny skies most everywhere on Thursday. And temperatures will respond to those blue skies, climbing into the lower 80s. We will stay in the lower 80s on Friday as well under lots of sunshine. So, we will end the work week in style!

The weekend looks fantastic for any outdoor plans you may have. Mainly sunny skies are on tap both days as temperatures continue to rise compliments of an area of high pressure. Highs will hit the lower 80s on Saturday, but we’ll top out in the middle 80s on Sunday. Enjoy the upcoming weekend!

We will stay warm early next week as highs will stay in the middle 80s on both Monday and Tuesday. The dry weather will continue as well.

Fall equinox and early fall foliage outlook

If you’ve been waiting for autumn, the meteorologist at 10 News notes that we’re officially less than two weeks away from the autumn equinox—mark your calendars for September 22, right around 1 p.m. Some trees are already starting to change colors or drop their leaves. Cooler and drier weather, along with a run of crisp nights and sunny days, means fall colors are forecast to show up a bit earlier than usual.

In Southwest Virginia, peak fall foliage typically lands in mid to late October, but with the recent stretch of cool and dry air, color changes may start just a touch sooner—possibly the first half of October. These early tastes of fall are a reminder to get out with your camera, and if you’re capturing those autumn leaves, Pin It and share your photos with the WSLS.com community.





Stay with WSLS.com and the Weather Authority for ongoing updates.