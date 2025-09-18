Very warm air settles in

Rest of week and weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – You might have noticed the sizzling late September temperatures across Southwest and Central Virginia. Very warm air has arrived and will stick around for a bit.

Tonight will be mostly clear and nice with lows in the upper 50s. And Friday looks beautiful! We will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s, so a taste of summer is in the forecast to close out the work week. And we will see lots of sunshine too! The weather will be great for high school football Friday evening, albeit pretty warm.

A weak disturbance will impact the area late Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing with it pop-up showers. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains. So, overall, clouds will thicken on Saturday and will decrease later on Sunday. Saturday looks warmer than Sunday. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s on Saturday, falling into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Tracking Tropical Storm Gabrielle

It’s also the heart of hurricane season, and there’s activity out in the Atlantic that we are watching. Tropical Storm Gabrielle continues to spin, but its current movement is west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour and maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. The storm is expected to eventually turn out to sea – following the same pattern we’ve seen with several recent tropical systems, but not before it gets really close to Bermuda early next week.

There’s a chance Gabrielle could become a Category 1 hurricane late weekend or early next week. We, of course, will keep a close eye on any changes in its track.

Long range forecast: Will we see any more rain?

If you’re eager for a pattern change (or just some relief for your lawn), there’s hope for an increase in rain chances for some of us starting next week. As of now, the wettest day next week looks to be Wednesday as a frontal boundary impacts the area.

Temperatures looks to stay above average for us next week, for the most part topping out in the 80s. So, while the official start of fall is right around the corner on Monday, it will feel a lot more like summer across the region until at least the middle of next week.

