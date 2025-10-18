Some rain/storms on the way Sunday

Sunday into early next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Well, Saturday was certainly a nice start to the weekend. However, clouds will roll in tonight out in advance of our next weathermaker. But we will be dry all night long. Lows tonight will be mild falling into the middle 50s.

We will start Sunday dry too however from early afternoon on, scattered showers and storms will be around...and may impact us in two different waves. Rain will taper off later Sunday evening. We will see anywhere from a trace to 0.50″ of rain, with the mountains seeing more rain than the Piedmont. Also, a few storms may pack a punch with wind being the main threat. The SPC has put all of us in a marginal (level 1) risk for severe weather as temperatures will stay above average. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 70s.

The wind will be on the increase as well, with some gusts over 30 mph possible once the cold front starts impacting the area. And the wind may stay elevated through Monday.

We will start next week dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. And temperatures will cool down, falling into the middle 60s. We’ll warm up briefly again on Tuesday climbing into the 70s. There will be a weak disturbance moving in on Tuesday bringing a couple of showers to the mountains and increasing our cloud cover a bit.

Rest of next week

Wednesday through Friday at this time look dry with more sun in the forecast. However, it will turn cooler with temperatures again falling into the 60s; 63-68 to be exact. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.





