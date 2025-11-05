MUCH warmer on Wednesday!

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows close to 40. And Wednesday looks pretty bright again as high pressure will continue to rule the roost. The big headlines on Hump Day though will be the warmth and wind. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 70s...and gusts could reach anywhere between 25-35 mph. The wildfire threat is certainly elevated for us as we go into Wednesday mainly due to dry air and these gusty winds. So, it’ll be wise to use extra caution with anything flammable.

Rest of work week into the weekend

Both Thursday and Friday look dry too...although Friday will see a little more cloud cover than most days this week. Temperatures will stay above average all the way through the weekend, although we won’t be as warm as Wednesday with highs ranging between 64-68 degrees.

A disturbance will move in Friday night increasing our rain chances. If you’re making plans for the Veterans Day parade in Roanoke on Saturday morning, most rain is expected to have moved out by parade time, with more sunshine taking over as the day continues. So, as of now, the rain looks to impact the region between midnight-8a. Sunday looks to start dry BUT may end with a few more rain showers around.

Arctic air expected early next week

Behind that cold front Sunday into Sunday night, MUCH colder air looks to enter on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 40s! But accompanying this cold air will also be drier air. Mostly sunny skies come back into play again early next week.





Have a great rest of the week, and if you snap any photos of the changing weather, be sure to Pin It and share with WSLS.com!