A Change in the Forecast is Ahead, Don’t Forget the Umbrella!

ROANOKE, Va. – After a stretch of dry days, we are switching things up! Rain is back in the forecast, but the timing is not the best.

Friday night football games may be affected as these showers move into southwest Virginia around 7:30-8:00 PM tonight, so be sure to pack the rain jacket and umbrella!

Football Forecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind speed is also on the rise as this cold front works its way through! Tonight wind will gust around 15 - 20 MPH, settling down into early tomorrow morning.

Wind Hourly (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

With this next weather-maker, of course the clouds have increased throughout the day and the cloud cover this evening will keep our temperatures very mild! Our lows this evening will remain in the 40s and 50s.

Lows Tonight (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This weekend will bring a few showers and warm temperatures, but it won’t stick around for for too long! The start of next week will bring the coldest air of the season.

Enjoy the mild air this weekend!