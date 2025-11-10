Bitter cold and gusty winds the region

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds will decrease later tonight. BUT before that happens, we will have the chance to see more mountain flurries and/or snow showers with a small spillover possible farther east. It will be a very cold and breezy night with lows falling into the 20s virtually everywhere. However, when you factor the aforementioned wind, it will feel colder than that. Wind chills (feel-like temperatures) will be in the 10s for the most part with some higher elevation single digits wind chills possible. Please bundle up and take good care.

Veterans Day will see more sunshine and we will be dry. However it will stay chilly and breezy with highs only reaching the middle 40s.

Rest of the week’s forecast

High pressure will once again grab hold of our weather and bring us a span of dry days for mid-to-late week. Wednesday through Friday all look mostly sunny with temperatures warming back up. Temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s through the period, with most of us 60 or above by Friday!

Looking ahead to the weekend

The weekend will be even warmer! Temperatures will top out near 70 both days. While a stray mountain shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday, most of us will be dry. We will see more clouds this weekend, but overall the weather looks pretty good for any outdoor activities you have planned. A better chance for some rain may move in early next week.

