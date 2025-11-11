Warming up soon!

Outlook for the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap for tonight and it will remain cold with lows in the lower 30s. The wind may briefly weaken, only to strengthen again tomorrow. Gusts up to 25-35 mph will be possible on Wednesday. Otherwise, Wednesday will be mainly sunny and...WARMER! Yes, temperatures should reach close to 60 degrees.

We should top out near 60 again on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Both Thursday and Friday will be dry. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds and will be even warmer as temperatures climb into the middle 60s.

The wind will weaken late week (like on Friday) as well after being a nuisance for several days this work week.

Looking ahead: Weekend into next week

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out this weekend (especially on Sunday), the vast majority of us will be dry on Saturday and Sunday. We may tap into a little more cloud cover, but the weekend does not look bad for any outdoor activities you may have planned. Temperatures this weekend look pretty warm, climbing into the upper 60s to around 70!

A better chance for rain will come either on Monday or Tuesday of next week. Some computer models want to bring in the rain later Monday, others hold it off until Tuesday morning. Regardless, our next real chance for rain will come early next week alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies. And temperatures will again plummet next week, falling into the low-to-mid 60s on Monday...with the 50s returning on Tuesday.