A nice weekend ahead!

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – After what was a very windy day, the wind will calm down later tonight. Please don’t misunderstand...the wind will not be light tonight or tomorrow. But it won’t be nearly as strong. Thank goodness. Otherwise, tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper 20s.

With high pressure in control, Saturday will be dry under lots of sunshine. It will be a pleasant day with highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds may increase a bit later Saturday night and there will be some clouds around Sunday morning. But we will again turn mostly sunny from lunchtime on. So, increasing sunshine is in the forecast on Sunday. And we will be dry. We will also be a tad warmer with highs in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead to Christmas week

Temperatures will briefly cool down on Monday, only reaching the middle 40s. But, after that...temperature skyrocket! We will reach the 50s on Tuesday, close to 60 on Wednesday (Christmas Eve), and will climb well into the 60s on Christmas Day and the day after. The warmest day will be next Friday when temperatures top out near 70 in a few spots.

Monday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will enter on Tuesday and Wednesday alongside a few rain showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Christmas Day (Thursday) with a slight chance for a couple of showers.

What’s next?

The key takeaway: enjoy the sunny, calm weekend, keep an eye out for a few midweek showers, and prepare for an unusually warm Christmas week. Stay tuned to WSLS.com for any changes in the forecast, especially as holiday travel plans come together.