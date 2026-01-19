Weather Authority Alert Day issued due to frigid wind chills

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Bundle up and stay weather-ready—10 News’s Weather Authority has issued an Alert Day for Tuesday as a serious blast of cold air moves through Southwest and Central Virginia. This arctic front is pushing into the region and bringing with it some of the lowest temperatures of the season.

Lows tonight will fall into the mid teens but when you factor in the breezy conditions, it will feel colder than that. Wind chills (feel-like temperatures) will drop below zero in the mountains (where we have Cold Weather Advisories in effect) and it will feel like the single digits farther east. Please bundle up and take good care!

Otherwise, tonight will be mostly clear. And Tuesday will be mainly sunny. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 30s. And while it will remain breezy at times on Tuesday, the trend will be for the wind to settle down later Tuesday into Tuesday night. But Tuesday night will remain frigid as well although the wind will not be much of a factor.

Rest of week

Wednesday will start with sunshine but will end with a few more clouds out ahead of a weak disturbance that may bring a little light precipitation to the area Wednesday night. The mountains may see some snow showers Wednesday night while farther east a couple rain/snow showers may be possible. Any precipitation will see Wednesday night will be gone by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will see more sun than clouds and it will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. And Friday will be partly sunny with only a minimal chance for a stray rain/snow shower. It will turn colder on Friday with temperatures falling to near 40 degrees.

Looking ahead to the (wintry?) weekend

The weekend looks...interesting. Several computer models are throwing some wintry weather in our direction. Is it going to all snow? Probably not. Is it going to be all ice? Probably not. Is it going to be a mixture of both? Probably, but it is way too early to tell for sure. But at this point, I’d prepare for some wintry weather starting Saturday and ending Sunday. Cold air will be in place with highs only reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s. Please stay tuned to Your Local Weather Authority...we’ll keep you ahead of the storm.

