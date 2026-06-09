Showers & Storms Return Tuesday Afternoon

When you step outside this morning, it certainly feels tropical! Our dewpoints are on the rise ahead of the next weather maker that will bring showers and storms to the area both today and tomorrow. This will be very beneficial to the region and the drought that we have been in for quite a while.

Haircast (WSLS 2026)

Our temperatures have stayed mild throughout the morning, thanks to higher dewpoints and cloud cover. We will see a slower warmup today as well.

Temperatures Current as of 7 AM (WSLS 2026)

This is the setup that is bringing us all of the heat and humidity. This next weather-maker is moving a lot of humidity into the Gulf and will give us plenty of fuel for our active pattern.

Storm Potential (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows the showers & storms firing off between 1-3 PM and wrapping up around 6-7 tonight. You’ll want to grab an umbrella for the evening commute, as some pockets of heavier rainfall are possible within these lines. Lynchburg & Southside Zones will stay the driest out of the region.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

The active pattern continues tomorrow with the coverage of Wednesday’s storms becoming a bit more widespread than Tuesday’s. Storms on Wednesday afternoon also have the chance of producing heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts. Be sure to stay weather aware tomorrow!