Muggy and breezy Thursday ahead!

Today we are finally seeing our weather settle down a bit, with all severe weather out of the picture and nothing more than a few stray showers expected.

Our temperatures have stayed mild overnight thanks to cloud cover and fog this morning, and we will not see much temperature variation throughout the day.

Temperatures Current as of 7:45A (WSLS 2026)

High temperatures will reach into the 70s with cloud cover hanging around for the bulk of the daytime hours. We will also be a bit breezy as a front exits the area. Wind gusts will stay around the 20-25 MPH range.

Wind Gusts Current as of 7:45A (WSLS 2026)

Although =we have a lot of moisture in our atmosphere, the bulk of the precip will stay to our south today, and the most rainfall we will see will be a few stray showers in southern portions of the Southside and New River Valley zones. It is the day to bring the umbrella just in case, but you likely won’t need it!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

We will enter a more active pattern Friday through Sunday with more widespread showers and storms for the area. These systems will bring beneficial rainfall, but no severe weather is expected.

Temperatures are also below average for the next few days in the way of the cold front that brought the past few day’s severe weather. We will only reach into the 70s until Sunday! Have a great Thursday!