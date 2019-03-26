2.6 magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina

ROANOKE, Va. - An earthquake shook parts of central North Carolina Tuesday morning.

According to the Guilford Metro 911 Facebook page, an influx of calls came in a little after midnight, reporting a loud "explosion" in their area.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 5 miles east of Archdale, North Carolina, at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter occurred along the Guilford/Randolph county line at about 5 kilometers (2 miles) below the earth's surface.

No damage has been reported.

According to the USGS Did You Feel It Map, a few people felt it in Raleigh and Charlotte.

The earthquake registered on the seismograph at Virginia Tech.

If you felt it, fill out the sheet in the link above.

