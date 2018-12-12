4.4 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Tennessee

ROANOKE, Va - A couple of earthquakes shook parts of the southeast just after 5 a.m. eastern time Wednesday.

The first one, a preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake, occurred at 5:14 a.m. eastern time. It was the second strongest quake on record in east Tennessee, the local National Weather Service tweeted, citing USGS.

The second was a 3.3 magnitude that hit just before 5:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of major damage, but there are reports of it being felt in the neighboring states of Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Kentucky and Virginia.

According to the USGS Did You Feel It Map, a few people felt it in the WSLS viewing area including Wytheville, Lynchburg and Halifax. If you felt it, fill out the sheet in the link above. It also registered on the Virginia Tech seismograph.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake is typically felt by many, even hundreds of miles away.

