50mph wind gusts possible Wednesday, pleasant Valentine's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Behind the system that brought us rain and freezing rain Tuesday, winds will remain strong. Gusts will routinely top 35mph through the evening with occasional gusts topping 50mph.

In the highest elevations, gusts could push 60mph. Spotty power outages will be possible through the early evening. Winds will gradually relax overnight and into Thursday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been expanded to include Southside and remains in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Grayson County.

Valentine’s Day is looking great with highs around 60. We are warm Friday as well, but rain chances return.

Precipitation chances increase Saturday and Sunday with the potential for snow and ice to mix in, especially in areas north of 460. The weather remains wet getting into next week.

