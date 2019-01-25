60 below wind chills: Life-threatening cold to grip parts of nation next week

After a relatively mild stretch of weather to close 2018 and start 2019, winter is seeking revenge. The United States will feel the brunt of an all-out Arctic assult as dangerously cold temperatures settle in next week.

That air is currently hanging out in Canada ready to take a trip south into the U.S.

Temperatures Friday morning in were 40-50 degrees below zero, without the wind. The weather pattern to close January will become extremely conducive for allowing brutal Arctic air to spill into the lower-48.

A strong clipper system will sweep across the country ushering in the bitterly cold air and life-threatening wind chills.

Due to the wind the system will generate, wind chills across the northern tier of the country could approach 60 degrees below zero. Some of that cold will dip into the Mid-Atlantic Wednesay through Friday. While wind chills won't be in the 50-60 degree below zero ballpark in Virgnia, double digit wind chills below zero will be possible and likely colder than that felt Monday.

As the cold air plunges in later Tuesday, rain could change to a little snow.

Temperatures improve heading into the first weekend of February.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.