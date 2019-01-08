60s Tuesday, strong winds and brutal cold return Wednesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - Winter is coming back with a vengeance. After a very nice, spring-like day Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s, an Arctic cold front plows through late tonight. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Wednesday morning and single digits on Thursday.

That front will crank up the winds from tonight to Thursday. Gusts at times could top 50 mph. Spotty power outages will be possible, especially along the spine of the Blue Ridge. A High Wind Warning (dark brown) is in effect in these areas. A Wind Advisory (light brown) is in effect for gusts routinely topping 40mph. Snow will be possible mainly on the western slopes, but some spillover is possible in the Highlands, NRV and 77 corridor.

TUESDAY NIGHT - THURSDAY IMPACTS:

Possible power outages with prolonged gusty winds

Brutally cold wind chills. Near 0 in spots Thursday morning

West slope rain changing to snow. A few bursts of snow may make it over the mountains west of I-81. Most accumulation held to ski country.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY STORM POTENTIAL:

Questions are still there about this storm comes together, but the potential is growing for a system to bring us a mix of snow, ice and rain to the region.

This time around, the cold air looks to retreat which may allow for several different precip, types.

The system itself will be coming ashore on the west coast over the next couple of days and weather balloons will be able to provide a clearer picture of how this storm comes together. Stay tuned.

