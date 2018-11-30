7.0M earthquake in Alaska measured on Virginia Tech seismogram

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Early Friday afternoon, a major earthquake struck near Anchorage, AK.

Preliminary reports from the USGS suggest that this was a 7.0M. Earthquakes of this magnitude can often be felt by the seismogram on Virginia Tech's campus.

Dr. Martin Champan told 10 News over the phone that earthquakes of 5.0M or higher can typically be measured by the seismogram on campus. This does not mean that we felt any shaking.

When earthquakes occur, seismic waves can travel a long way. If an earthquake is strong enough, those waves can be detected far away from its epicenter. That's why we could detect something that happened, 4,200 miles away.

Chapman also tells 10 News that the seismogram has been in Blacksburg since 1963. This is to detect any earthquakes, locally or far away, and for the program they have that's dedicated to the Geoscience.

