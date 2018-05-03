90-degree heat arrives three weeks early

ROANOKE, Va - It seems as though we're heading straight into summer. Not so fast. While our recent hot stretch has been impressive, more seasonable weather is in the picture.

On average, our first 90 degree day comes on or around May 24. Last year, it came on May 17. This time around, it came Thursday in the Roanoke Valley. The earliest that we hit 90 degrees was on April 6, 2010.

Here's something that may be even more impressive. The weather we have had the last three days is comparable to a typical May start in Tucson, Arizona.

Friday is looking like our last day of this unseasonable heat for the time being. Highs get close to 90 again in the Roanoke Valley, mid to upper 80s from the NRV to Southside and mid to upper 70s in the Highlands.

By Saturday, this all changes. Moisture from the Atlantic meets up with a cold front. What this means is more cloud cover during the day and an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

This weekend won't be a washout, but it will provide us with a break from this 90 degree heat.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.