90s continue today, fall-like by the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - More of the same as the heat and humidity stay locked in again Thursday. Most are dry, but a stray storm is possible with the heating of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

Big changes are coming as cooler air pours in from Canada. While it will still be muggy, the weekend will no doubt have a fall-like feel, especially Sunday. The best chance for rain Saturday comes in the morning. Periods of showers will be around Sunday.

FLORENCE:

There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to Hurricane Florence, but a strike on the east coast is not out the question.

Pay close attention if your plans take you to the east coast beaches over the next week. Depending on the final track, southwest Virginia could see rain from Florence if it were to come ashore. Stay tuned

