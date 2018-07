ROANOKE, Va - Sunshine will dominate again Tuesday, but it will be a little hotter in the afternoon as temperatures climb back to the upper-80s and lower-90s. The humidity starts to creep back later today, but it still won't be as thick as what we felt last week.

Rain and storm chances return later in the day Wednesday before drying out again to close out the work out.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.