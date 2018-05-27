A cloudy Sunday with more rain

ROANOKE, VA - It's rinse and repeat for Sunday.

The morning starts off with some patchy fog along and west of the Parkway.

It's cloudy throughout the day and also more humid.

There's a chance of a few thundershowers Sunday morning for locations along the spine of the mountains.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for the rest of the region Sunday afternoon.

Storm chances continue into Sunday evening and most of the activity moves out near midnight.

Some of the storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours.

As a result, localized flash flooding is a concern.

It looks like it will be mostly cloudy for Memorial Day with the chance of a few afternoon thundershowers.

Highs for Monday are expected to top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

