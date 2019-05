ROANOKE, Va. - A couple of waves of storms will be possible throughout Friday. The first wave slides in during the late morning hours while the second round develops later this afternoon and evening.

A few storms may be severe with strong winds and heavy rain.

Other than a stray storm Saturday, the weekend is dry and hot with temperatures around 90 degrees. Temperatures stay toasty through most of next week

