ROANOKE - A flood warning is in effect for the Roanoke River. More than an inch of rain has fallen since Friday and another 1-2 inches is expected throughout Saturday. The flood stage is 10.5 feet and water will rise above that level Saturday afternoon.

Water levels will be near 11.5 feet near midnight.

At 3.8 feet, the low water bridge on Wiley Drive in Roaonke is flooded. At about 10 feet, portions of Wasena Park is flooded.

The river is expected to be below flood stage by late Sunday morning.



