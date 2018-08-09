A stray shower, storm , but most stay dry

ROANOKE, Va - The fog could be thick in spots, especially in areas that saw heavy rain Wednesday. Most of the rain for now, has pushed out of the area, but later this afternoon and Friday, a stray storm will be possible.

A slow moving system will bring rain chances back for much of the weekend and into early next work week. Highs will also be “cooler” with temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll dry things out by the middle of next week.

NEW RIVER VALLEY:

A stray shower. Highs in the low 80s.

HIGHLANDS:

Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper-70s.

ROANOKE VALLEY:

A stray afternoon shower. Highs in the upper-80s.

SOUTHSIDE:

A stray late-afternoon shower. Highs around 90.

LYNCHBURG AREA AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

A stray shower. Highs in the upper-80s.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.