A taste of fall to round out the work week

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday will be feeling a lot more like fall across southwest Virginia.

The cold front that passed through the region Tuesday, brought some cooler and drier air to the region.

Wednesday will begin with a few areas of fog and cloudy skies.

The fog will lift by mid-morning and the clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Humidity levels will also drop and temperatures will warm into the mid-70s.

Over the next few nights, it'll be a great opportunity to save some money on the A/C.

Wednesday night lows will fall into the 40s and mid-50s under clear skies.

Thursday will be another pleasant day with low humidity levels and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday night will be the coolest night of the week with temperatures tumbling into the 40s and lower 50s under clear skies.

The work week will end with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Warmer air returns for the last weekend of summer.

