A welcome break from heat, humidity this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Since the start of July, heat and humidity have packed a one-two punch that's made it feel more like Savannah, Georgia, than Roanoke, Virginia.

A front that passes through Friday evening will help change that for a couple of days. We'll trade the upper 80s and 90s for upper 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Dew points drop into the 50s, signaling a drop in the oppressive humidity that we've felt lately.

While an impressive drop in humidity, this doesn't come close to the driest air we've felt in July. Back in July of 1999, dew points dropped all the way into the upper 20s and low 30s. That's more typical of late fall and early winter.

While things cool off here for a little bit, the tropics are slowly heating up. Hurricane Beryl is no threat to the United States, but a system off the east coast is. What could become Tropical Storm Chris this weekend will increase rip currents in the Carolinas and the East Coast of Virginia this weekend.

