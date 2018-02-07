A wet Wednesday could cause a slick Thursday morning commute

An area of low pressure brought a wintry mix, freezing rain and rain to the region Wednesday.

Ice accumulations for parts of southwest Virginia ranged between a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.

Rainfall totals were between nearly a half an inch to well over an inch across the region.

The main even has shifted off to the east but upslope snow showers are possible for the Highlands.

Temperatures are expected to tumble into the 20s and lower 30s tonight.

Due to the recent rainfall, sidewalks and roadways could become slick Wednesday night and Thursday morning.



