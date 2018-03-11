AAA's tips for safe driving in winter weather

The American Automobile Association has released a list of tips if you have to drive during wintry weather.
And with the snow headed into the region Sunday night into Monday, lots of people's commutes will be affected.
- First of all, be sure to obey road rules already in place.
- Wear your seatbelt, and be vigilant.
- Don't drive while you're tired.
- The organization also says to make sure your tires are properly inflated.
- Never warm up your car in an enclosed area.
- Don't use cruise control on icy roads.
- Speed up and slow down slowly to keep traction..
- And make sure your gas tank is at least half-full to avoid a freeze up.
We'll be updating you with road conditions, snowfall amounts and more throughout the storm.
