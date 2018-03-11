AAA's tips for safe driving in winter weather

The American Automobile Association has released a list of tips if you have to drive during wintry weather.

And with the snow headed into the region Sunday night into Monday, lots of people's commutes will be affected.

First of all, be sure to obey road rules already in place.

Wear your seatbelt, and be vigilant.

Don't drive while you're tired.

The organization also says to make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Never warm up your car in an enclosed area.

Don't use cruise control on icy roads.

Speed up and slow down slowly to keep traction..

And make sure your gas tank is at least half-full to avoid a freeze up.

We'll be updating you with road conditions, snowfall amounts and more throughout the storm.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.