AAA's tips for safe driving in winter weather

Make sure you're abiding by all road rules, such as wearing your seatbelt

By Katie Potter - Producer
The American Automobile Association has released a list of tips if you have to drive during wintry weather.

 And with the snow headed into the region Sunday night into Monday, lots of people's commutes will be affected.

 

  •      First of all, be sure to obey road rules already in place.
  •      Wear your seatbelt, and be vigilant.
  •      Don't drive while you're tired.  
  •      The organization also says to make sure your tires are properly inflated.
  •      Never warm up your car in an enclosed area.
  •      Don't use cruise control on icy roads.
  •      Speed up and slow down slowly to keep traction..
  •      And make sure your gas tank is at least half-full to avoid a freeze up.

We'll be updating you with road conditions, snowfall amounts and more throughout the storm.

