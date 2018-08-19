Active weather pattern precedes drier air late this week

ROANOKE, Va. - Oftentimes, summer forecasts become somewhat repetitive. You know the drill. Warm, humid, chance of storms, rinse, repeat. That's not so much the case this coming week, though.

Sunday, quite frankly, seems like one of those typical days. We'll get into the 80s, humidity will be present, and we'll see hit-or-miss afternoon storms.

By Monday, however, a wind out of the east may wedge some cooler air into the region and keep us locked in the 70s. The location of a front, pictured below, will determine our chance for rain.

The farther south it is, the lesser chance we have. The farther north it lifts, the better chance we have.

Winds pick up Tuesday, ushering in more humidity and the chance for late day or evening showers and thunderstorms. One or two of those could be strong, with high wind gusts being the main threat.

Come Wednesday, some wrap-around moisture may leave a few showers around west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Otherwise, we'll start to notice some changes.

The breeze will shift from the northwest, bringing in much more pleasant air. Temperatures will be slightly below average for mid-to-late August, while humidity levels drop off.

We're calling it a bit of a taste of early autumn. It's only fitting, seeing as high school football kicks off for many schools next Friday.

While we're on the topic of football, the Wahoos' home opener is in two weeks. The Hokies play at Lane Stadium for the first time this year in three weeks.

Then, the season of pumpkin-spiced everything begins two weeks after that.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.