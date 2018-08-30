Activity in the tropical Atlantic to heat up in September

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather near the Cabo Verde islands, just off the west coast of Africa. This is a fairly typical spot for tropical cyclones to develop, given the warm waters and Saharan dust. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting this storm to become Hurricane Florence by Sunday, as it moves into the open Atlantic.

This system, leading us into September, may be the beginning of more activity in the Atlantic basin.

A large area of high pressure will supply us, along with many up and down the east coast, with scorching temperatures and humidity levels during the first week of September.

Tropical cyclones typically like to form under these large domes of heat. Combine that with the relatively warm ocean waters in the Gulf, and we may have a system to track after Labor Day weekend.

Nothing has formed, or is imminent, but the ingredients are there for a possible system to develop. This really shouldn't come as a surprise. September 10, historically, is the peak of the Atlantic tropical season.

What may be surprising to some folks is the fact that this season, so far, has been rather quiet in the Atlantic. Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes in Atlantic seasonal hurricane forecasting, points out that September of 1961 was very active after a dormant August.

