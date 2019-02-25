Additional power outages, tree damage possible as strong winds continue

ROANOKE, Va. - Wind gusts through Monday morning will continue to gust in the 35-55mph ballpark, especially along and west of Interstate 81. Additional power outages are possible through the morning. Be on the lookout for downed wires/trees/limbs on your morning commute.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect until noon Monday in these areas.

The winds will gradually relax through the afternoon and especially evening.

The calming winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s overnight. Sunshine dominates all day Monday.

