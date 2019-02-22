Additional rain through Sunday morning; high wind to follow

ROANOKE, Va. - We've seen measurable rain in the Star City 13 of the last 22 days. This weekend, we'll likely make it 15 of 24 February days.

ADDITIONAL RAIN/FLOOD CONCERNS

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire region through Saturday, as moisture continues to pump into the Commonwealth.

Streams and creeks will likely rise to/above their banks, if they haven't already. The Dan, James and Roanoke Rivers may rise to a point where low-lying areas will flood. Major flooding, however, is not anticipated.

Scattered showers continue through the evening Friday, before a more widespread batch of rain moves in overnight through the first half of the day Saturday. Most rain we see will be fairly steady, but a few heavier pockets cannot be ruled out.

As a warm front lifts north, most of the rain we see late in the day Saturday and into the evening should be well north of Highway 460.

Most of us should see a break in the steadier rain, before more showers move through the first half of Sunday. Once that batch moves through, we'll notice a considerable warmup.

TEMPERATURE TURNAROUND

Temperatures Saturday will hang out in the 30s for much of the day, before climbing slowly at night. By early Sunday afternoon, many of us from Roanoke and points south and east will be in the 60s!

That comes with a price, though.

POTENTIALLY DAMAGING GUSTS

After the rain clears, the wind will start to crank up. That's especially the case late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

During that time, wind gusts may peak anywhere between 40 and 55 mph west of the Parkway. this includes the Roanoke Valley. East of the Blue Ridge, winds may gust from 25-40 mph.

Wind of this magnitude, along with a waterlogged ground, could mean some scattered power outages and/or downed trees.

In addition, it may not hurt to secure any loose objects like basketball hoops, lightweight trash cans, hanging baskets, etc.

By Monday morning, wind chills may drop into the teens in the mountains, 20s in Roanoke and Lynchburg and 30s across Southside.

One bit of good news to take from this is that we'll be dry from Sunday afternoon through at least Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.