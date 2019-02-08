After breaking record highs, winter reclaims its time in our area

ROANOKE, Va. - If you needed any reminder that it is indeed February, this weekend's weather ought to do that for you. This first week of February was one of the warmest on record for many parts of the region.

A "mean" cold front passed through the Tennessee River Valley and through our region, bringing in cooler air and gusty winds at times.

The cold front continues to push east through the area. Wind stays gusty at times, as colder air pushes in for the weekend.



No extreme cold, but certainly a big change from the past few days. pic.twitter.com/iykp7xUeQX — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) February 8, 2019

WEEKEND FORECAST

By Saturday morning, that combination of cold air and a northwest breeze may make it feel a bit uncomfortable.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday, with even the chance for some freezing rain north of Highway 460 late Sunday/Sunday night. This should mainly pertain to the Highlands and Southern Shenandoah. However, parts of Amherst and Botetourt Counties could see a brief period of freezing rain.

Nonetheless, any impacts would be very minor.

BEYOND THE WEEKEND

The weather pattern stays fairly active, with cold air from the north and milder air from the south duking it out close to our region. Because a strong area of low pressure is forming to our west, we anticipate that most precipitation Monday and Tuesday will be in the form of rain. However, areas north of 460 could see some periods of a wintry mix early Monday and/or early Tuesday.

Following Tuesday, things are looking up! That's great news for Valentine's Day.

We expect high temperatures in the 50s next Thursday, before more rain pushes in either Thursday night or Friday.

