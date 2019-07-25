All-time heat records broken in parts of Europe

ROANOKE, Va. - While we just got over a heat wave of our own, parts of Europe are dealing with one of historic proportions. A large dome of high pressure (pictured above) is camped out over Italy, sending in a wealth of heat to places like Germany, France, Great Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands.

On Wednesday, both the Netherlands and Belgium experienced their all-time record high temperature at 102°F.

Earlier Thursday, Paris joined the club as temperatures reached 105° (and continue to rise as I write this article). In fact, tourists and residents have flocked to fountains (free of charge) in front of the Eiffel Tower to keep cool.

The Met Office in the United Kingdom is forecasting record heat for southeast England Thursday as well.

The record for July is 36.7C, whilst the all-time UK record is 38.5C. This record could be broken today.

Find out more from our latest press release👉 https://t.co/m8SpULkRFQ#hottestdayoftheyear pic.twitter.com/CLhEPjz55H — Met Office (@metoffice) July 25, 2019

Temperatures, as of 8:40 a.m. our time Thursday, have already reached into the 90s in London, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Meanwhile, it's cooler than usual here at home. An area of low pressure over eastern Canada has allowed the jet stream to drop south.

This suppresses any big-time heat for the time being.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.