All-time U.S. rain record set in Hawaii

While tornadoes were ripping through the StormTeam 10 viewing area, one part of Hawaii was dealing with record-breaking rain for the entire country!

Between April 14-15, North Kauai, Hawaii saw 49.69 inches of rain. That's the most rain that's ever fallen in a 24-hour span in the US, although it's still subject to review by the National Climatic Extremes Committee.

This 49.69 inches of rain is about four times more rain than we've seen all year! The 49.69 inches of rain would actually tally up to our 14th wettest year on record in Roanoke.

Let's put this in perspective for you. A total of 49.69 inches of rain over the acreage of North Kauai, Hawaii, is enough to fill up roughly 740,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

So yes, while it has been exceptionally wet this week, at least we aren't dealing with more than 4 feet of rain in one day!

