Another cold start, freezing rain possible early Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - It is much calmer to start Tuesday, but a light breeze is still making it feel a little colder than what it reads on the thermometer. Sunshine will dominate the first part of Tuesday before clouds increase later in the day. Pockets of freezing rain will be possible, mainly in the southern Blue Ridge early Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon Wednesday for Carroll, Grayson and Patrick counties.

Most, especially north of 460, will see plain rain.

By noon Wednesday, everyone will be in and out of a cold rain as highs flirt with 50 degrees. A widespread 1-2" of rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain, changing to mountain snow, sticks around Thursday. We’ll turn colder again to close out the work week.

