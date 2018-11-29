Another cold start, slightly warmer Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - The wind is not as strong to start Thursday, but there is still a breeze as temperatures are off to another bitterly cold start. Highs with increasing clouds top-out in the mid-to-upper-40s.

Rain chances return Friday, but better and more widespread rain chances arrive late Saturday morning.

The second half of the weekend will feature and drier and much warmer weather. Highs Sunday will flirt with 70 degrees before another blast of cold early next work week,

