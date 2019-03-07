Another cold start Thursday, snow, rain move in Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - It will gradually turn less windy through the afternoon, but the breeze will be with us through the early stages of Thursday. Temperatures improve to the 40s Thursday afternoon.

Snow chances increase late Friday morning. The best chance to see snow for the Friday morning commute will be along and north of 460, Roanoke and Lynchburg north. Through the afternoon, snow will change to rain, with the exception of the Highlands. Accumulations will mainly be light, but the highest will be in the Highlands.

Highs Saturday only top out in the low-to-mid-40s. By Sunday, after scattered showers, we’re going to make a run for 70 degrees.

