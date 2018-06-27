Another heat wave

ROANOKE, Va. - A big-time heat wave is on the way for southwest Virginia and it will arrive just in time for the weekend.

An area of high pressure will build across the region, which will allow for much warmer air to pool across a good portion of the lower 48 states.

Thursday will be just day one of the heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to surge into the lower 90s Thursday afternoon with heat indices pretty close to 100 for some.

The heat and humidity will crank up even more for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower 100s.

It's during this sort of heat that you need to use extra precautions when being outside.

With it being summertime, there are a lot of events happening across the area.

Be sure to take frequent breaks, rest in the shade, stay hydrated, and be mindful of pets and elderly.

A great place to be this weekend will at the pool, lake or in front of an air conditioner.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.