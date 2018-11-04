Another pleasant fall day

ROANOKE, Va. - It's a chilly start to Sunday with temperatures hovering around freezing.

If you left your car outside, you might have to scrape some frost off the windshield.

High pressure remains nearby so expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s with a light east wind.

The clouds will thicken Sunday evening and it will be cloudy overnight.

Scattered rain showers will be possible overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday is mostly cloudy with highs near 60.

Another system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region for Election Day.

If you head to the polls early Tuesday morning, expect a few hit or miss rain showers.

The precipitation will increase in coverage and intensity in the afternoon and evening.

A few strong storms containing damaging winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

Stay tuned for further updates about Tuesday.

