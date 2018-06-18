Another scorcher Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - The heat continues Monday with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper-90s. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like the lower-100s at times in the afternoon.

Other than a stray afternoon, evening cooling storm, most of the area stays dry and steamy.

The overnights will continue to offer little relief from the heat with lows only dropping into the low-to-mid-70s over the next few nights.

Cooler air finally arrives by Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.