Another scorcher Tuesday; Few strong storms possible

ROANOKE, Va - Temperatures are off to an extremely warm start Tuesday morning which will lead to another very hot afternoon. With the humidity factored in, it will feel closer to 100 degrees at times.

The chance for a few storms will be there later this evening, mainly in the Highlands as storm develop around an area of High pressure responsible for baking much of the country in sweltering heat.

Most will stay dry again today, but a few storms may be severe today and tomorrow.

The better opportunity for storms arrives Wednesday.

